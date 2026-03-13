'Nobody will hire women': CJI on making menstrual leave mandatory India Mar 13, 2026

India's Chief Justice Surya Kant has cautioned against making menstrual leave mandatory for women.

He said such a law could backfire, warning, "Nobody will hire them (women) . . . You don't know the mindset of employers. They will not hire women if we make such a law."

The comment came during a hearing on whether states should require menstrual leave for students and professionals.