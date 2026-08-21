Noida 15-year-old allegedly rammed car he was driving, baby endangered
India
A 15-year-old boy in Noida allegedly rammed a car he was driving into another vehicle, damaging the car and nearly causing harm to a baby inside.
The teen tried to drive away but was stopped by people nearby.
A video from the scene shows a man confronting the boy and telling him to stay quiet.
Mother blames driver, faces online backlash
When the boy's mother arrived, she explained he drove because their driver wasn't available, despite him not having a license.
Her response quickly drew criticism online, with many calling it irresponsible and demanding stricter action against parents who let minors drive.
The incident has reignited calls for tougher traffic law enforcement in Noida to keep roads safer for everyone.