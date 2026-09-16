Noida 22-year-old B.Tech student loses 50L to married online friend
A 22-year-old B.Tech. student from Noida lost ₹50 lakh after getting close to a woman he met on a social live-streaming platform.
They became friends, and she later visited him in June 2025, even proposing marriage, without revealing she was already married.
The truth hit hard, leaving the student struggling with depression, but he still went on to spend ₹50 lakh on her.
FIR registered after court order
When police didn't act at first, the student's family got a court order and finally registered an FIR on September 12.
The woman, her sister, and her husband are now booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Even after this, the woman allegedly demanded another ₹5 crore to end things.
She is reportedly a resident of Mumbai while police investigate, and the case is a reminder to be extra careful about who you trust online.