Noida and Ghaziabad residents can self-enumerate Census 2027 online
Noida and Ghaziabad residents can now fill out their own census information online for Census 2027: No waiting for someone to knock on your door.
This first-ever digital census phase runs until May 21, letting you submit your household details at your convenience.
The goal? Make data collection smoother and more accurate before the next round of house listing in Uttar Pradesh starts on May 22.
Officials pair 33-question form with outreach
You'll answer 33 quick questions about things like who lives with you, your home setup, and a few basics about work or education.
Once done, you get a self-enumeration ID that links up with future visits if needed.
Officials are teaming up with local housing societies and running awareness drives to make it super easy.
Gautam Budh Nagar DM Medha Roopam says this cuts down errors and saves time.
In Ghaziabad, there's even a two-week campaign to help everyone get on board.