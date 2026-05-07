Noida and Ghaziabad residents can self-enumerate Census 2027 online

Officials pair 33-question form with outreach

You'll answer 33 quick questions about things like who lives with you, your home setup, and a few basics about work or education.

Once done, you get a self-enumeration ID that links up with future visits if needed.

Officials are teaming up with local housing societies and running awareness drives to make it super easy.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Medha Roopam says this cuts down errors and saves time.

In Ghaziabad, there's even a two-week campaign to help everyone get on board.