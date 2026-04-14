Noida arrests over 300 after violent workers' WhatsApp QR protest
Noida saw a major crackdown after more than 300 people were arrested in connection with a violent workers' protest.
Police say the unrest was organized through WhatsApp groups, with QR codes used to bring people together.
Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that the WhatsApp/QR-code activity indicated the possible role of an organized, well-orchestrated syndicate, and police have filed seven FIRs while stepping up patrols to keep things calm.
Uttar Pradesh committee meets all involved
A government committee is now meeting with everyone involved to figure out how to address the issues that sparked the protests.
Singh assured that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking workers' concerns seriously and wants to find a fair solution, saying it "remains committed to resolving all their issues."
More arrests could happen as investigations continue, including looking into possible outside funding.