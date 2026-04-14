Noida arrests over 300 after violent workers' WhatsApp QR protest India Apr 14, 2026

Noida saw a major crackdown after more than 300 people were arrested in connection with a violent workers' protest.

Police say the unrest was organized through WhatsApp groups, with QR codes used to bring people together.

Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that the WhatsApp/QR-code activity indicated the possible role of an organized, well-orchestrated syndicate, and police have filed seven FIRs while stepping up patrols to keep things calm.