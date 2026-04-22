Noida arrests strain families after workers demand ₹18,000-₹20,000 monthly wages

Families cannot afford ₹20,000 bail

Many families can't afford the ₹20,000 bail for their loved ones.

For example, Devi rushed from Bihar after her husband was arrested and is now struggling to cover both his bail and their child's medical needs.

With essentials like black-market LPG shooting up to ₹400 per kg, these families are finding it tougher than ever just to get by.