Noida Authority plans 10-lane Yamuna corridor ahead of Jewar airport

Chilla elevated road finishing December 2027

The current four-lane road will get bumped up to 10 lanes, and that is just part of the upgrade.

There is also a new Chilla Elevated Road connecting Mayur Vihar with Mahamaya Flyover (finishing by December 2027), plus a fresh elevated link from Mahamaya Flyover straight to Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, so you can skip expressway traffic altogether.

With IndiGo set to connect the airport to over 16 domestic destinations within weeks of launch, these projects should make airport trips way smoother for everyone.