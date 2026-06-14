Noida bus crash leaves about 12 hurt near Mahamaya Flyover
India
A bus heading from Farrukhabad to Delhi flipped over near Noida's Mahamaya Flyover early Saturday, leaving about 12 people hurt.
The crash happened when the driver lost control and hit a road divider, causing traffic to stall for a while.
Police and residents rescue passengers
Eyewitnesses described panic at the scene, but police and local residents quickly helped get passengers out and sent them to nearby hospitals.
Authorities cleared the wreckage to get traffic moving again and are now investigating what caused the accident, reminding everyone how important road safety really is.