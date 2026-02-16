Noida couple found dead in car on Valentine's Day
India
A couple who had been together for 15 years, Sumit (32) and Rekha (26), were found dead inside a locked car in Noida on February 14.
Police first suspected suicide, with reports of a WhatsApp message from Sumit blaming Rekha.
But Sumit's family isn't convinced and believes there may be more to the story.
Sumit's family alleges threats, says families reported couple missing
Sumit's family says Rekha's relatives opposed their relationship because of caste differences and even made threats.
Both families had reported the couple missing before the tragedy.
Police are now looking into possible caste-based motives along with other possibilities, while forensic teams gather evidence and await post-mortem results to understand what really happened.