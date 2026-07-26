Noida crash kills 28-year-old Aditya Kumar police say driver drunk
India
A late-night crash near Parthala Chowk, Noida, claimed the life of 28-year-old Aditya Kumar.
He was riding his bike when he collided with a Skoda car around 1:30am
police say the car's driver was drunk at the time.
Driver, 2 passengers detained after crash
Kumar was rushed to the hospital but did not make it due to serious injuries.
The driver and two passengers from Gaur City were detained, while a fourth person escaped after the accident.
Police have impounded the car and filed an FIR for rash driving as they continue their investigation.