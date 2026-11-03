Noida destroys 360kg rasgullas after flies and mosquitoes found

Most of the tainted rasgullas, about 300kg, came from Sonu Pal's unit in Devla, with more found at Krishna Sweet Bhandar in Dankaur.

Food safety teams also checked other sweet makers, collected samples from nine food items like milk and chena, and reminded shop owners to buy ingredients only from licensed and registered suppliers and to verify purchase bills, manufacturing dates, and batch numbers.

Inspections will continue until Diwali to keep things safe.