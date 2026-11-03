Noida destroys 360kg rasgullas after flies and mosquitoes found
India
Noida officials just destroyed 360kg of rasgullas after finding flies and mosquitoes in some batches during inspections before Diwali.
This move is part of a bigger push to keep festive sweets safe and unadulterated for everyone celebrating.
Rasgullas mainly traced to Sonu Pal
Most of the tainted rasgullas, about 300kg, came from Sonu Pal's unit in Devla, with more found at Krishna Sweet Bhandar in Dankaur.
Food safety teams also checked other sweet makers, collected samples from nine food items like milk and chena, and reminded shop owners to buy ingredients only from licensed and registered suppliers and to verify purchase bills, manufacturing dates, and batch numbers.
Inspections will continue until Diwali to keep things safe.