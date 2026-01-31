Noida drowning case: 2 accused granted bail

Case highlights lapses in rescue efforts and negligence

The case centers on Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer who drowned after his car got stuck in a waterlogged pit at an under-construction site in Noida's Sector 150.

Although about 80 rescuers were present, a Flipkart delivery rider named Moninder tied a rope around his waist and jumped into the cold water in an attempt to save him.

Authorities have filed multiple FIRs for negligence and environmental violations. The SIT is still investigating rescue lapses; meanwhile, top local officials have been removed from their posts and another accused remains in custody.