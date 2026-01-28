Noida engineer dies by suicide after stabbing sister-in-law
India
In Greater Noida West, 38-year-old software engineer Shatrughan Sinha allegedly attacked his wife during an argument, and when his sister-in-law tried to help, she was stabbed and injured.
Moments later, Sinha jumped from the 16th floor of their apartment building on January 27.
He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Police probe links tragedy to job loss and family stress
Police say Sinha had been unemployed and was involved in ongoing family disputes and had consumed alcohol before the incident.
No suicide note has been found. Authorities are questioning family members as part of the investigation.
Sinha is survived by his wife, also a software engineer, and their eight-year-old son.