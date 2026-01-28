Noida engineer dies by suicide after stabbing sister-in-law India Jan 28, 2026

In Greater Noida West, 38-year-old software engineer Shatrughan Sinha allegedly attacked his wife during an argument, and when his sister-in-law tried to help, she was stabbed and injured.

Moments later, Sinha jumped from the 16th floor of their apartment building on January 27.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.