Noida engineer's death sparks probe into safety lapses
A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his SUV plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150 during heavy fog.
The site reportedly lacked basic safety measures like barricades or warning signs.
After Mehta's family filed an FIR alleging negligence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter, and questions have also been raised over an alleged delay in the rescue operation.
Officials removed as accountability questions grow
In the fallout, Noida Authority's CEO was removed and a junior engineer suspended.
Authorities and developers could now face both criminal charges and compensation claims—similar to past cases where courts held officials responsible for unsafe construction sites.
Mehta's family is pushing for justice and legal action against those involved, hoping this leads to real accountability.