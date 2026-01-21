Noida engineer's death sparks probe into safety lapses India Jan 21, 2026

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his SUV plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150 during heavy fog.

The site reportedly lacked basic safety measures like barricades or warning signs.

After Mehta's family filed an FIR alleging negligence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter, and questions have also been raised over an alleged delay in the rescue operation.