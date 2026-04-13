Noida factory owner Rahul Raj alleges attack during workers' protest
India
A factory owner in Noida took to social media for urgent help after he alleged his workplace was attacked during a workers' protest.
Rahul Raj, who runs a factory in Sector 63, described broken glass and scared employees, tagging Noida Police and the chief minister to get immediate support.
Wage protests hit Noida factories
What started as wage protests has now hit several factories across Noida, with roads blocked and vehicles set on fire in sectors one, 60, and 84.
Visuals online show just how intense things have gotten.
Police have been deployed to calm things down and keep industrial work from grinding to a halt.