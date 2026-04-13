Noida factory protest halts Delhi Noida traffic, police advise alternates
India
A factory workers' protest in Noida on Monday brought traffic between Delhi and Noida to a standstill, especially the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border, which was completely blocked.
Delhi Police hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to warn everyone and suggested using the DND Flyway or NH 24-Kondli Bridge instead.
If you're heading that way, definitely plan ahead: delays are pretty much guaranteed.
Police tighten security at key borders
With the protests ongoing, police have tightened security at all key border points.
Expect more barricades, vehicle checks, and longer wait times as teams (including rapid response units) are out in full force to keep things under control.
The commute is slower than usual for anyone crossing between the two cities today.