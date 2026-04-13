Noida factory protest halts Delhi Noida traffic, police advise alternates India Apr 13, 2026

A factory workers' protest in Noida on Monday brought traffic between Delhi and Noida to a standstill, especially the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border, which was completely blocked.

Delhi Police hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to warn everyone and suggested using the DND Flyway or NH 24-Kondli Bridge instead.

If you're heading that way, definitely plan ahead: delays are pretty much guaranteed.