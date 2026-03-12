Noida: Fire at Capital Power System, 26 workers hospitalized
A sudden fire hit Capital Power System Limited in Noida on Thursday morning, leaving 26 workers injured while nearly 240 people were inside.
Firefighters rushed in with about 20 trucks, and rescue teams had to break windows to get people out safely.
All injured workers are stable
The blaze broke out on Thursday morning, trapping many workers in different parts of the building. Rescuers had to pull them out through windows.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Manisha Singh, all 26 injured are now stable in a hospital: some needed ICU care and have fractures, officials said the injured are stated to be stable; some are in the ICU and a few have suffered fractures.
Importance of workplace safety
This is not just about a factory accident: it is a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong at work and why safety matters.
Capital Power System Limited is a big name in electric meters.
For anyone working or planning to work in manufacturing or tech spaces, stories like this highlight the importance of workplace safety and quick emergency response.