Noida garment workers protest over pay and working conditions
Since Friday, Noida's garment workers have been out on the streets, pushing for fair pay and better working conditions.
Things got heated this Monday with reports of stone pelting and arson.
Many workers say their salaries just don't keep up with basic expenses, especially since there's no real raise or proper Provident Fund support.
Noida garment workers demand ₹15,000 wage
The main demands: a minimum monthly wage of ₹15,000, higher Provident Fund contributions (up to 18%), and a shorter 48-hour workweek instead of the current 72 hours.
As Surender Kashyap, 18, put it, "Manesar workers are getting ₹20,000 salaries." With rent and living costs rising fast, many feel left behind.
The protests have also caused major traffic jams in Noida as workers call for talks with government officials to finally address these issues.