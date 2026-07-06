Noida gets 36km elevated 8-lane expressway for Noida International Airport India Jul 06, 2026

Noida's about to get an eight-lane elevated expressway, all set to make life easier for anyone heading to the new Noida International Airport.

This 36-kilometer stretch will connect the DND Flyway straight to the Yamuna Expressway near Gautam Buddha University, aiming to cut down jams on the existing Noida Expressway.