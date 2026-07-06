Noida gets 36km elevated 8-lane expressway for Noida International Airport
Noida's about to get an eight-lane elevated expressway, all set to make life easier for anyone heading to the new Noida International Airport.
This 36-kilometer stretch will connect the DND Flyway straight to the Yamuna Expressway near Gautam Buddha University, aiming to cut down jams on the existing Noida Expressway.
Expressway runs along Yamuna Pushta Road
The expressway will run along Yamuna Pushta Road, passing through sectors 94, 95, and 125-135, so it'll serve a mix of apartments, offices, and villages before merging with the Yamuna Expressway.
The route was tweaked (and made five kilometers longer) just to avoid disturbing spots like Okhla Bird Sanctuary.
DPR due, 34 cr repairs expected
A detailed project report is coming soon, with officials hoping for completion in two years.
Meanwhile, repairs worth ₹34 crore are expected to begin shortly on Yamuna Pushta Road.
Multiple agencies are working together now to finalize everything and get construction rolling.