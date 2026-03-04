Noida goes dry for Holi: Why liquor shops were shut

Occasional bar license was the only way to serve alcohol

If you were hoping for a drink at a Holi party, only venues with a special Occasional Bar License (FL-11) could serve alcohol.

District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar made it clear: anyone caught serving booze without the right license—or selling open bottles or pouches—could face legal trouble.

People were encouraged to stick to sealed bottles from authorized shops and report any violations using helpline 14405.