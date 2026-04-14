Noida industrial workers demand ₹20,000 amid heated factory protests
India
Noida's industrial areas are seeing heated protests as workers push for higher wages, asking for ₹20,000 a month to keep up with rising living costs.
The situation has gotten tense, with reports of break-ins and property damage at several factories, including injury to one owner.
Talks ongoing between workers and officials
Police say things are under control now, but unrest is still making it tough for factories to operate smoothly.
Workers argue that salaries need to match those in nearby Haryana because essentials like LPG have become expensive.
Factory owner Bharat Bagga put it plainly: Living costs have hit workers hard.
Talks between worker groups and officials are ongoing, and the wage hike demand will be forwarded to the state government for a decision.