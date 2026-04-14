Noida industrial workers demand ₹20,000 amid heated factory protests

Talks ongoing between workers and officials

Police say things are under control now, but unrest is still making it tough for factories to operate smoothly.

Workers argue that salaries need to match those in nearby Haryana because essentials like LPG have become expensive.

Factory owner Bharat Bagga put it plainly: Living costs have hit workers hard.

Talks between worker groups and officials are ongoing, and the wage hike demand will be forwarded to the state government for a decision.