Noida industrial workers protest after Haryana's 35% wage hike

Noida workers demand ₹20,000 wage

The main asks: a ₹20,000 minimum monthly wage (many now earn less than ₹15,000), eight-hour shifts instead of 12, fair overtime pay, and safer workplaces, especially for women.

Chief Minister Adityanath has told the labor department to meet with everyone involved and sort things out.

Police are keeping an eye on things while talks happen, with promises of action against any further violence.