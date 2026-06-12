Noida International Airport at Jewar to open June 15, 2026

Daily Hyderabad Noida Amritsar flights start

Starting June 15, you will be able to catch daily flights between Hyderabad, Noida, and Amritsar.

Bengaluru-Noida-Jammu gets added on June 16.

By July, more places like Navi Mumbai, Srinagar, Jodhpur, and Dehradun will join the list, plus flights to Bareilly will run four days a week and Kishangarh will run on the other three days.

With this launch, passenger crowds at Delhi's main airport should ease up a lot.