Noida International Airport at Jewar to open June 15, 2026
Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to open its doors on June 15, 2026.
The very first flight will link Lucknow, Noida, and Bengaluru, kicking off a bigger plan to connect 16 cities in 11 states by July.
This new airport is expected to make flying in and out of the National Capital Region (NCR) much easier for everyone nearby.
Daily Hyderabad Noida Amritsar flights start
Starting June 15, you will be able to catch daily flights between Hyderabad, Noida, and Amritsar.
Bengaluru-Noida-Jammu gets added on June 16.
By July, more places like Navi Mumbai, Srinagar, Jodhpur, and Dehradun will join the list, plus flights to Bareilly will run four days a week and Kishangarh will run on the other three days.
With this launch, passenger crowds at Delhi's main airport should ease up a lot.