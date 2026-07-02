Noida International Airport in Jewar begins flights to 16 cities India Jul 02, 2026

Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is now open and flying directly to 16 big Indian cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

For folks in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, this means way less travel time and no more relying only on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Plus, there are two daily flights to Pantnagar for easier trips to Uttarakhand.