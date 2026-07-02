Noida International Airport in Jewar begins flights to 16 cities
Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is now open and flying directly to 16 big Indian cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.
For folks in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, this means way less travel time and no more relying only on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Plus, there are two daily flights to Pantnagar for easier trips to Uttarakhand.
Ram Mohan Naidu launches NIA flights
The airport was officially launched by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who flagged off a packed flight to Bengaluru and a special flight for local farmers who helped make NIA happen.
IndiGo and Akasa Air are running the first routes.
Looking ahead, plans include new metro, rail, and road connections, so expect NIA to become a major travel hub for both domestic and international trips soon.