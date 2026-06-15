Noida International Airport in Jewar receives 1st Lucknow flight
India
Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, received its first landing today (June 15, 2026).
The first flight landed from Lucknow, and the airport is set to make travel between western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR much easier.
IATA DXN and ICAO VIND codes
The airport's new IATA code is DXN: D for Delhi, N for Noida, and X stands for connectivity.
Former CEO Christoph Schnellmann explained it reflects both local roots and global reach.
For aviation geeks: the ICAO code is VIND, which helps pilots and flight planners pinpoint the airport worldwide.