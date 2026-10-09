Noida International Airport in Jewar renamed after PM Narendra Modi
Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, just got renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move was made official by a cabinet resolution.
Fun fact: Modi himself inaugurated the airport back in March 2026, and flights started taking off from June with an IndiGo flight arriving from Lucknow.
Zurich Airport subsidiary developed Jewar airport
Developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the airport is designed to be a big deal for the region, starting with space for 12 million passengers each year and plans to ramp up to 70 million.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says it'll boost jobs, cargo business, and make travel way easier across the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.
Local farmers even played a key role by helping acquire land super quickly for the project.