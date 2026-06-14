Noida International Airport in Jewar starts commercial service June 15

Jewar airport 70 million passengers by 2040

The airport covers a massive area and is designed to grow fast; by 2040, it could handle up to 70 million passengers each year.

It's expected to create around 100,000 jobs and attract big investments in logistics, warehousing, and hospitality.

IndiGo plans connections to more than 16 cities, such as Jaipur and Hyderabad, making Jewar a key travel hub for western Uttar Pradesh and nearby states.