Noida International Airport in Jewar starts commercial service June 15
Big news for travelers: Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to launch its first commercial flight on June 15, 2026.
IndiGo will operate the debut flight from Lucknow, landing in Jewar at 8:05am
After that, regular flights will connect Jewar with Bengaluru and more cities.
This airport is a huge step for Uttar Pradesh, aiming to make travel easier and faster.
Jewar airport 70 million passengers by 2040
The airport covers a massive area and is designed to grow fast; by 2040, it could handle up to 70 million passengers each year.
It's expected to create around 100,000 jobs and attract big investments in logistics, warehousing, and hospitality.
IndiGo plans connections to more than 16 cities, such as Jaipur and Hyderabad, making Jewar a key travel hub for western Uttar Pradesh and nearby states.