Noida International Airport Jewar to begin commercial flights June 15
Noida International Airport in Jewar is officially kicking off commercial flights from June 15, making it Delhi NCR's second international airport after IGI.
The airport just conducted a full-scale aircraft turnaround trial under the ORAT program to assess preparedness for launch.
Jewar airport routes to 5 cities
At first, the airport will connect you to five cities: Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Navi Mumbai.
Getting there should be pretty easy: busses from UPSRTC, Haryana Roadways, and UTC link the airport with Agra, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, and DTC with Delhi bus terminals.
You'll also find authorized taxis and app-based cabs.
Parking starts at ₹150 for private vehicles for two hours; daily rates are ₹600 for private cars and ₹700 for commercial vehicles.