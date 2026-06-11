Noida International Airport Jewar to begin commercial flights June 15

Jewar airport routes to 5 cities

At first, the airport will connect you to five cities: Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Navi Mumbai.

Getting there should be pretty easy: busses from UPSRTC, Haryana Roadways, and UTC link the airport with Agra, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, and DTC with Delhi bus terminals.

You'll also find authorized taxis and app-based cabs.

Parking starts at ₹150 for private vehicles for two hours; daily rates are ₹600 for private cars and ₹700 for commercial vehicles.