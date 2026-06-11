Noida International Airport opens June 15 without metro service

Ride apps to serve Noida airport

NIA has teamed up with Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Mahindra Mobility so you can grab a ride straight from the terminal.

Uber will offer Go, Premier, and XL options at special zones; Rapido is using its existing fleet to handle demand.

Expect fares from Noida's Film City to NIA from ₹800 to ₹1,400.

Electric busses are on the way (around 30 have reached the Sector 90 depot), with full service expected just before flights start taking off.