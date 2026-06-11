Noida International Airport opens June 15 without metro service
Noida International Airport (NIA) is launching on June 15, but if you're heading there on opening day, you'll need to book a cab or drive yourself.
Metro service isn't ready yet, and electric busses are still rolling out.
The airport sits about 65km from Noida and East Delhi, with dedicated pickup spots for app-based taxis to make things easier.
Ride apps to serve Noida airport
NIA has teamed up with Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Mahindra Mobility so you can grab a ride straight from the terminal.
Uber will offer Go, Premier, and XL options at special zones; Rapido is using its existing fleet to handle demand.
Expect fares from Noida's Film City to NIA from ₹800 to ₹1,400.
Electric busses are on the way (around 30 have reached the Sector 90 depot), with full service expected just before flights start taking off.