Noida International Airport parking floods after rain, raising drainage concerns
India
After heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR on August 11, videos showed waterlogging at Noida International Airport's parking lot, less than two months after commercial passenger operations began on June 15, 2026.
The incident sparked questions about the airport's drainage system and were circulating on social media.
Congress blames PM Modi's 'corrupt guidance'
Airport officials said the flooding was only on a connecting road and cleared up within 30 minutes.
Still, the Congress party called out the government, sharing videos online, and blaming what they called PM Modi's "corrupt guidance."
The airport was built to boost connectivity in western Uttar Pradesh but is now facing some early growing pains.