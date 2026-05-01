Noida International Airport sets 2026-27 fees effective June 15
Noida International Airport just got its official fee list for 2026-27, starting June 15, 2026.
If you're flying out, domestic departures will cost an extra ₹490, and international trips add ₹980 as a User Development Fee.
Arriving? That's ₹210 for domestic and ₹420 for international passengers.
Noida landing charges and parking fees
Airlines will pay landing charges: ₹725 per metric ton for domestic flights and ₹1,088 for international ones.
There are also annual hikes planned through 2031 as the airport ramps up to become a major NCR hub.
For big planes like the Boeing 787, airlines pay up to ₹2,72,000 per landing; parking fees start at ₹25 per hour per ton (or more if you overstay).
Narrowbody jets like the A320 or Boeing 737 face hourly parking rates from ₹2,000 upwards after the free period.