Noida International Airport sets 2026-27 fees effective June 15

Noida landing charges and parking fees

Airlines will pay landing charges: ₹725 per metric ton for domestic flights and ₹1,088 for international ones.

There are also annual hikes planned through 2031 as the airport ramps up to become a major NCR hub.

For big planes like the Boeing 787, airlines pay up to ₹2,72,000 per landing; parking fees start at ₹25 per hour per ton (or more if you overstay).

Narrowbody jets like the A320 or Boeing 737 face hourly parking rates from ₹2,000 upwards after the free period.