Noida International Airport to launch June 15 with 170 farmers

Jewar airport ceremony with Yogi Adityanath

The opening ceremony includes a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

With its first phase ready (runway, terminal, and control tower), the airport can handle up to 12 million passengers each year. Future expansion plans aim for a whopping 225 million passengers annually.

The project is expected to create 100,000 jobs, boost investments, and make it much easier to travel across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.