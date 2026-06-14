Noida International Airport to launch June 15 with 170 farmers
Big news for travelers and locals: Noida International Airport in Jewar is officially launching commercial flights on June 15, 2026.
The first flight will be a special one: 170 farmers and agricultural workers from Jewar, including 20 women and led by MLA Dhirendra Singh, will fly from Lucknow to the new airport to mark the occasion.
Jewar airport ceremony with Yogi Adityanath
The opening ceremony includes a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
With its first phase ready (runway, terminal, and control tower), the airport can handle up to 12 million passengers each year. Future expansion plans aim for a whopping 225 million passengers annually.
The project is expected to create 100,000 jobs, boost investments, and make it much easier to travel across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.