Noida International Airport to open for flights June 15 2026
Noida International Airport (NIA) is officially opening for flights on June 15, 2026.
It's right off the Yamuna Expressway, so getting there is quick, just 25 minutes from Greater Noida and about 45 minutes from Noida.
The airport is also connected to Gurugram, Faridabad, and other nearby cities.
For transport, you'll have plenty of options: app cabs, airport taxis, and busses will all be running.
NIA starts 6 domestic flights
NIA kicks off with six domestic flights a day but plans to ramp up to over 20 destinations by July.
International flights are expected by year-end, connecting travelers to Southeast Asia, the UAE, and more.
IndiGo takes the first flight out on June 15 with Akasa following right after; talks are ongoing with Air India too.
Officials say fares will stay competitive and connectivity should get a big boost for everyone in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.