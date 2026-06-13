Noida International Airport to open for flights June 15 2026

NIA starts 6 domestic flights

NIA kicks off with six domestic flights a day but plans to ramp up to over 20 destinations by July.

International flights are expected by year-end, connecting travelers to Southeast Asia, the UAE, and more.

IndiGo takes the first flight out on June 15 with Akasa following right after; talks are ongoing with Air India too.

Officials say fares will stay competitive and connectivity should get a big boost for everyone in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.