Noida International Airport to start domestic flights in 4 weeks
India
Noida International Airport is gearing up to welcome its first flights in just four weeks.
Inaugurated recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the airport will start with domestic routes, linking Jewar to big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Noida airport cleared, airlines interested
Indigo and Akasa have shown interest in operating flights from Noida International Airport.
Airport officials said they have received security clearance and the DGCA aerodrome license, but the Airport Security Program remains pending.
With modern facilities and plans for six runways and four terminals by 2047, this new hub is aiming to make travel easier (and boost growth) in Delhi-NCR.