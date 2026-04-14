Noida maids hit streets after factory workers' wage protest spreads

Domestic workers in Noida have launched a massive protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The protest was held in Sector 121's Cleo County, where maids working in residential societies gathered on the streets. The workers alleged that their current salaries do not match the rising cost of living and claimed they are overworked with inadequate leave provisions.

Protest management Police deployed to monitor situation The Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed personnel to monitor the situation and ensure that the protest remains peaceful. The protests come a day after violent demonstrations by factory workers across Noida, which included incidents of arson and vandalism. Factory workers had demanded wage hikes on par with neighboring Haryana, better overtime pay, and basic amenities.

Ongoing negotiations Committee formed to address industrial unrest Wage hikes, weekly offs, and better working conditions are among the key demands of workers amid ongoing discussions with a high-level committee formed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The committee was constituted on Monday under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to address industrial unrest in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The panel includes officials from various departments and representatives of labor unions and industry bodies.

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Worker demands Workers demand fair salary, dignity, respect Protesters currently earn between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per month and are demanding a revision to ₹18,000-₹20,000. They also called for weekly offs and proper overtime payment. Suraj (single name), a worker in Sector 63's industrial unit, said they want "a fair salary that reflects current costs." Another worker emphasized that their demands go beyond wages to include dignity and respect at the workplace.

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