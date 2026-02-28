Greater Noida Thar driver flees without paying fuel, drags motorcycle

During the chase, the Thar rammed into Sharma's motorcycle, causing it to get stuck under the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the driver continued to drag the motorcycle for 5-7km. The friction caused by dragging led to the motorcycle catching fire. Local residents tried alerting the driver, but he did not stop until police intercepted him near the Luharli toll plaza.

Aftermath

Driver, his SUV seized; legal action underway

Sharma was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stable, Moneycontrol reported, citing the police. The driver, identified as Harsh, son of Manoj, has been taken into custody, and his Thar has been seized by authorities for investigation. Legal action against him is underway. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which is now being examined by investigators.