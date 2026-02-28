Greater Noida Thar driver flees without paying fuel, drags motorcycle
What's the story
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida after he allegedly fled a petrol station without paying and dragged a motorcycle for several kilometers. The incident took place on Thursday at a fuel station in the Dhum Manikpur area when the driver of a black Mahindra Thar SUV filled his vehicle with diesel but didn't pay, according to News18. The petrol pump staffer, Kuldeep Sharma, chased him on his motorcycle along GT Road onto National Highway 91.
Collision details
Driver did not stop even after colliding with motorcycle
During the chase, the Thar rammed into Sharma's motorcycle, causing it to get stuck under the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the driver continued to drag the motorcycle for 5-7km. The friction caused by dragging led to the motorcycle catching fire. Local residents tried alerting the driver, but he did not stop until police intercepted him near the Luharli toll plaza.
Aftermath
Driver, his SUV seized; legal action underway
Sharma was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stable, Moneycontrol reported, citing the police. The driver, identified as Harsh, son of Manoj, has been taken into custody, and his Thar has been seized by authorities for investigation. Legal action against him is underway. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which is now being examined by investigators.