Noida pay hike protests turn violent, Anil Rajbhar calls conspiracy

Anil Rajbhar cites terror arrests

Rajbhar linked the protests to recent terror arrests in Noida and Meerut, hinting that outside forces might be trying to disrupt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event in Muzaffarnagar.

He urged workers not to fall for rumors and promised that the government is open to hearing their concerns.

Senior officials have been sent to talk directly with workers and help keep things calm.