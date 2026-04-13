Noida pay hike protests turn violent, Anil Rajbhar calls conspiracy
India
Noida recently saw violent protests as workers demanded a pay hike, inspired by a recent raise in Haryana.
Things got heated with vandalism and stone pelting, and police had to step in with tear gas.
Uttar Pradesh Labor Minister Anil Rajbhar called the unrest part of a bigger "conspiracy" to destabilize the state.
Anil Rajbhar cites terror arrests
Rajbhar linked the protests to recent terror arrests in Noida and Meerut, hinting that outside forces might be trying to disrupt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event in Muzaffarnagar.
He urged workers not to fall for rumors and promised that the government is open to hearing their concerns.
Senior officials have been sent to talk directly with workers and help keep things calm.