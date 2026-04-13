Noida Phase 2 factory workers protest over pay, police intervene
India
Things got heated in Noida's Phase 2 on Monday as factory workers took to the streets for better pay and working conditions.
The protest turned tense with reports of stone pelting and damaged vehicles, but police stepped in and said they were using minimal force to keep things under control.
Committee to tackle salary issues
Workers are pushing for fair wages, timely payments, and better hours. They've also raised concerns about workplace safety, especially for women, and harassment.
Officials have promised no one will lose their job or face pay cuts for joining the protest.
A committee is being set up to tackle salary issues and make sure companies follow wage rules going forward.