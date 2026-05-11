Noida pizza shop owner arrested over video allegedly showing spitting
India
A Noida pizza shop owner landed in trouble after a viral video appeared to show him spitting on pizza dough while prepping an order.
The owner, Mujammil from Pizza Hunt in Chaura village, was arrested as the clip quickly spread online and people raised serious hygiene concerns.
Mujammil of Pizza Hunt denies spitting
The Hindu Raksha Dal flagged the CCTV footage, claiming Mujammil did it twice before confronting and handing him over to police.
Mujammil insisted he was just blowing off extra flour, not spitting.
Police say they've started investigating but haven't announced formal charges yet.
The case has everyone talking about food safety in local eateries.