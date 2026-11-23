Noida plastic flower factory fire contained after nearly 10 hours
A huge fire broke out early Monday at a four-story plastic flower factory in Noida's Sector 6.
Thanks to the quick work of firefighters, no one was hurt, even though the flames spread fast because of all the flammable materials inside.
It took nearly 10 hours to get things under control.
Noida blaze jumped to neighboring building
Locals spotted the fire around 1:10am and soon 25 fire engines (plus some high-tech gear like water towers and robots) were on the scene from two districts.
The blaze even jumped to a neighboring building, but firefighters managed to stop it spreading further.
Investigators are still figuring out how it started.