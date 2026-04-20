Noida Police arrest Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma using surveillance

Linked to Bigul Mazdoor Dasta

Thakur and Verma are linked to the Bigul Mazdoor Dasta group and reportedly Himanshu Thakur worked closely with Aditya Anand, who was already arrested after a nationwide search (with a ₹1 lakh reward on his head).

Anand is believed to have played a major part in planning the protests.

Police say these arrests are part of ongoing efforts to break up the network behind the violence and keep things calm in Noida.