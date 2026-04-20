Noida Police arrest Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma using surveillance
Noida Police just arrested Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma for their roles in the recent violent workers' protest in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Acting on orders from Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, officers used high-tech surveillance to track them down after they'd been on the run, as part of a broader push to rein in those behind the unrest.
Linked to Bigul Mazdoor Dasta
Thakur and Verma are linked to the Bigul Mazdoor Dasta group and reportedly Himanshu Thakur worked closely with Aditya Anand, who was already arrested after a nationwide search (with a ₹1 lakh reward on his head).
Anand is believed to have played a major part in planning the protests.
Police say these arrests are part of ongoing efforts to break up the network behind the violence and keep things calm in Noida.