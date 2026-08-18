Noida police file FIR over AI video falsely showing waterlogging
Noida police have filed an FIR against the creators of a Facebook page for posting an AI-generated video that falsely showed waterlogging outside Noida International Airport.
The short clip, featuring a woman standing in ankle-deep water and questioning if it was "Is this development or an example of corruption?," quickly caught attention online.
NIA security shift in charge, Mayank Kumar, reported the post.
Police invoke Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections
Police used sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery, defamation, and spreading misinformation.
Officials clarified the video was not linked to a waterlogging incident at the airport on August 11, which was fixed within half an hour.
After authorities stepped in, police asked Meta to identify the person or persons behind the page and to remove the AI-generated content and suspend the page.