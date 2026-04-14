Noida Police uncover over 50 bot accounts stoking workers' protest

Uttar Pradesh STF probes digital trails

Police believe the violence wasn't random: outside groups may have planned it.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force will conduct a detailed investigation into the digital trails of these handles, and FIRs are out against two X handles for spreading false information.

To calm things down, police are patrolling the area. Meanwhile, the state has set up a high-level committee to talk with workers and employers.

Good news: minimum wages are going up retroactively from April 1, 2026.