Noida Police uncover over 50 bot accounts stoking workers' protest
Noida Police have uncovered over 50 bot accounts that spread fake news ahead of Monday's big workers' protest.
These bots, created in just a day, fueled unrest as thousands demanded better pay and conditions.
Things escalated quickly, with reports of stone pelting and vehicles set on fire.
Uttar Pradesh STF probes digital trails
Police believe the violence wasn't random: outside groups may have planned it.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force will conduct a detailed investigation into the digital trails of these handles, and FIRs are out against two X handles for spreading false information.
To calm things down, police are patrolling the area. Meanwhile, the state has set up a high-level committee to talk with workers and employers.
Good news: minimum wages are going up retroactively from April 1, 2026.