Noida workers' protests block key roads: Check affected routes 

Protests erupted in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday after a woman was injured in firing during clashes the previous day. The unrest has led to massive traffic jams across the city as workers demand wage parity with Haryana, weekly offs, double overtime, bonuses, timely salaries and better conditions. Despite appeals from the administration and relief measures announced on Sunday, such as weekly offs and overtime pay, the demonstrations have intensified.

Protest impact Major roads affected, traffic jams for commuters The protests have been concentrated in Noida Phase 2's Hosiery Complex, where thousands of contractual garment workers are demanding better wages and conditions. Major roads affected by the protests include Dadri Main Road, Noida-Greater Noida Elevated Road, Broader Noida Phase 2 industrial area, Sector 62, 16, 18 Noida More, Sector 80, 84 Fortis Hospital, Sector 63 Noida, Sector 64 Noida Sector 65 and NH24. The unrest has also impacted routes to Delhi via DND Flyway and Chilla Border.

Twitter Post Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway due to traffic diversion as Chilla Border, connecting Delhi to Noida, has been closed following a violent protest in Noida Phase 2.



During the protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2, vehicles… pic.twitter.com/k3gsm5KcPu — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

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Industry impact Vehicles and properties vandalized The demonstration on Monday saw vehicles and properties being vandalized, with stones being thrown. Police reportedly resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police said they were speaking to the workers. The state labor department has also been asked to hold talks with local authorities and industrial units.

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