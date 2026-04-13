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Home / News / India News / Noida workers' protests block key roads: Check affected routes 
Noida workers' protests block key roads: Check affected routes 
Protests have led to massive traffic jams

Noida workers' protests block key roads: Check affected routes 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 13, 2026
12:03 pm
What's the story

Protests erupted in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday after a woman was injured in firing during clashes the previous day. The unrest has led to massive traffic jams across the city as workers demand wage parity with Haryana, weekly offs, double overtime, bonuses, timely salaries and better conditions. Despite appeals from the administration and relief measures announced on Sunday, such as weekly offs and overtime pay, the demonstrations have intensified.

Protest impact

Major roads affected, traffic jams for commuters

The protests have been concentrated in Noida Phase 2's Hosiery Complex, where thousands of contractual garment workers are demanding better wages and conditions. Major roads affected by the protests include Dadri Main Road, Noida-Greater Noida Elevated Road, Broader Noida Phase 2 industrial area, Sector 62, 16, 18 Noida More, Sector 80, 84 Fortis Hospital, Sector 63 Noida, Sector 64 Noida Sector 65 and NH24. The unrest has also impacted routes to Delhi via DND Flyway and Chilla Border.

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Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway

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Industry impact

Vehicles and properties vandalized 

The demonstration on Monday saw vehicles and properties being vandalized, with stones being thrown. Police reportedly resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police said they were speaking to the workers. The state labor department has also been asked to hold talks with local authorities and industrial units.

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Wage demands

Control room set up to address workers' grievances quickly

Workers are demanding wages on par with Haryana, where minimum monthly wages were recently increased from ₹14,000 to ₹19,000. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh's minimum wages remain around ₹13,000. Following a two-day protest, the administration announced certain measures after a joint meeting at the Noida Authority office. Factories were directed to pay annual bonuses before November 30 and ensure salary disbursement before the 10th of every month. A complaints system will also be set up to handle harassment cases.

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