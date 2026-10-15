Noida Sector 37 school bus trapped in pothole, children safe
India
A school bus with children on board got stuck in a pothole in Noida's Sector 37 after heavy rain caused the road to collapse.
Thankfully, all the children were safely evacuated and no children were injured.
Workers begin repairs and erect barricades
The bus was pulled out using a crane and a bulldozer, and another bus took the children home.
Locals said the road had been dug up for electrical work but was not fixed properly: there were no barricades.
After the incident, workers then began repairing the damaged section of the road and put up barricades, but residents are now asking for better road safety so this does not happen again.