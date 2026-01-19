Noida techie drowning: SIT formed, Noida Authority CEO removed

The Uttar Pradesh government has removed Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M after a 27-year-old techie drowned in a water-filled pit at an under-construction site in Sector 150. The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work when his car fell into the pit due to dense fog. The incident has triggered public outrage over alleged administrative negligence at the site.

Investigation underway SIT probe ordered, report due in 5 days Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident. The three-member team is headed by the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and includes the ADG of Meerut Zone and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD). The SIT has been given five days to submit its report on this tragic incident.

Family's plea Victim's father alleges negligence, demands accountability The victim's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, has alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded accountability to prevent similar incidents in the future. He said, "No one else loses their son like this." The family has also filed a complaint against builders MJ Wishtown Planner Limited and Lotus Green Construction Private Limited for negligence at the site.

