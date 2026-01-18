Noida techie drowns after car plunges into construction pit

What happened next

Around midnight, Yuvraj phoned his dad saying, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."

Despite rushing over with police and locals, they couldn't find him in the darkness and fog; his body was recovered hours later.

Locals protested afterward, blaming construction companies for ignoring safety measures even after earlier complaints—Noida authorities are now investigating.