Noida techie drowns after car plunges into construction pit
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his SUV crashed through a broken boundary wall and fell into a deep, water-filled construction pit in Greater Noida early Saturday.
Poor visibility from dense fog played a role.
Though he couldn't swim, Yuvraj managed to climb onto the roof of his car and called his father for help.
What happened next
Around midnight, Yuvraj phoned his dad saying, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."
Despite rushing over with police and locals, they couldn't find him in the darkness and fog; his body was recovered hours later.
Locals protested afterward, blaming construction companies for ignoring safety measures even after earlier complaints—Noida authorities are now investigating.