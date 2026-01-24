Noida techie drowns after car plunges into pit, rescue delays spark outrage India Jan 24, 2026

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life in Greater Noida when his car broke through a roadside drain and fell into a deep, water-filled pit late at night.

Despite surviving the crash and signaling for help from the roof of his car for nearly two hours—while his father watched helplessly—rescue teams couldn't reach him in time due to cold water, poor visibility, and the depth of the pit.