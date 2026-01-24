Noida techie drowns after car plunges into pit, rescue delays spark outrage
India
A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life in Greater Noida when his car broke through a roadside drain and fell into a deep, water-filled pit late at night.
Despite surviving the crash and signaling for help from the roof of his car for nearly two hours—while his father watched helplessly—rescue teams couldn't reach him in time due to cold water, poor visibility, and the depth of the pit.
What's happening now:
Police have filed FIRs against two construction firms for negligence and endangering lives.
A special investigation team is looking into why the rescue was delayed.
Several people linked to the companies have already been arrested as authorities dig deeper into what went wrong and who's responsible.