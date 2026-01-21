Noida techie drowns in open pit after 90-min rescue failure
A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car crashed into an open construction pit in Noida late at night.
Heavy fog made it hard to see, and although Mehta tried signaling for help with his phone's torch and called out from the car roof for over an hour, rescue teams couldn't reach him in time.
He drowned.
Delayed rescue and ignored warnings
Rescue efforts were slow—police and disaster teams struggled with zero visibility and deep water, and the main NDRF team was called only later.
Even a delivery agent who jumped in couldn't find Mehta.
Shockingly, this wasn't the first time: just two weeks earlier, another person had a similar accident at the same spot but survived, and locals had already raised concerns about water drainage that went unaddressed.
Accountability finally kicks in
After this tragedy, police filed a case against the builders for negligence, and a junior engineer was fired by Noida Authority.
Now a Special Investigation Team is looking into why safety measures failed—and why it took so long to respond when every minute mattered.