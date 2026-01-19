Noida techie drowns in pit after screaming for help

Rescue efforts and accountability

Rescue teams and bystanders tried to save Yuvraj but were blocked by freezing water, iron rods, and the sheer depth of the ditch. After five hours, his body was recovered.

The tragedy has sparked outrage over poor road safety—residents had already asked for reflectors and drain covers that weren't installed.

Police have now filed an FIR against two construction firms for negligence as an investigation gets underway.