Noida techie drowns in pit after screaming for help
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer from Noida, died after his car plunged into a deep, water-filled pit near Sector 150 in the early hours of Saturday.
Stuck on the roof of his SUV, he called his father and pleaded for help—"Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die"—but no one could reach him in time.
Rescue efforts and accountability
Rescue teams and bystanders tried to save Yuvraj but were blocked by freezing water, iron rods, and the sheer depth of the ditch. After five hours, his body was recovered.
The tragedy has sparked outrage over poor road safety—residents had already asked for reflectors and drain covers that weren't installed.
Police have now filed an FIR against two construction firms for negligence as an investigation gets underway.